Nora Fatehi gives a peek into one of her ‘favourite birthdays ever’

Mumbai: Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi, who turned 33 on February 6, gave a peek into her celebrations and said that it was one of her favourite birthdays ever.

Nora shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing as everyone sang the birthday song for her. She was later seen blowing the candle placed on a big chocolate cake.

For the caption, the actress, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a shimmery off shoulder and thigh-high slit dress, wrote: “One of my favourite bdays ever!”

Nora then shared a photo-dump from the celebratory night. The pictures featured Nora having a great time with her friends and close people.

“Wish i could have this Moment 4 life I must be the luckiest person! Surrounded by beautiful souls always in good spirits and always celebrating and showering me with so much happiness! Thank you for being there for me always #bday,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Nora recently joined forces with international singer Jason Derulo for a track christened ‘Snake’.

She had shared the first look of the poster of the song on Instagram in January and captioned it: “Snake 16.01.25.” Meanwhile, the makers have also unveiled the gripping teaser of the track. The captivating visuals of the teaser suggest that ‘Snake’ will not just be a song, but a global phenomenon in the making.

The association brought together Derulo’s signature pop style with Nora’s Bollywood flair.

On another hand, Nora last month had to vacate her place due to the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video narrating her ordeal. The actress was heard saying, “I’m in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like 5 minutes ago.

she revealed that she quickly packed all her stuff.

“And I’m evacuating out of here, out of this area.”

She further added, “I’m going to go near the airport and stay there, because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn’t get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I have never experienced this before. I am going to keep you guys updated. Hopefully I can get out in time. And yeah man, I really hope people in LA are safe”.