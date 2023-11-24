Not Sara Tendulkar, but Shubman Gill has crush on THIS Telugu actress?

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been linked for a while now but no one among them has officially confirmed their relationship. Sara Tendulkar was recently seen cheering for Shubman during the ICC World Cup and the duo started making headlines again.

As fans are excited to get every update and are eagerly waiting for confirmation from one of these celebrities about the rumoured relationship, we have something crispy to share with you. The cricketer once reportedly opened up about his crush and it is not Sara Tendulkar.

Yes, reports suggest that Shubman Gill has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna who is better known among her fans as ‘National Crush’. In March this year, an Instagram page named Instant Bollywood uploaded a side-by-side photos of Rashmika and Gill, captioning it, “In a recent media interaction, Shubman Gill was asked about the actress he liked the most. Initially, Shubman tried to avoid answering the question by laughing it off but when probed further, he named Rashmika Mandannna and said that he has a crush on her. The news that Shubman Gill has a thing for Rashmika has gone viral now and fans of Rashmika are trending it on social media. Rashmika has not yet responded to Shubman’s statement and fans are waiting to see how Rashmika would react to this.”

The post then went viral on social media. Shubman himself took to the comments section to react to it and wrote, “Which media interaction was this, that I myself don’t know anything about.”

Shubman also hinted at dating Sara but he did not mention whether it is Sara Tendulkar or Sar Ali Khan. He said this while talking to Sonam Bajwa.