Now, book Etihad Airways flight tickets using Botim app

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has entered into a partnership with Astra Tech, Dubai-based consumer technology, to allow customers to book flights using artificial intelligence through chat app Botim, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The partnership between the two companies was signed at an Arabian Travel Market (ATM) by Antonwaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, and Abdullah Abu Sheikh, founder of Astra Tech on Wednesday.

Through the Botim GPT module developed by Astra Tech, flights and other travel-related services are integrated into the Botim application, providing a convenient and innovative way for customers to book Etihad Airways flights.

Under the deal between Etihad Airways and Astra Tech, customers of the airline will be able to book flights just by typing in basic details of the service they need, using technology and then completing the booking itself.

About Botim

Botim, known for VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) across the MENA region, has now transformed from a communication application into the world’s first ultra application.

Botim offers many services, including fintech, government services, pharmacies, retail and more, for its users to make their lives more digital, seamless and convenient.

Founded in 2017, Botim operates in 155 countries and offers free video and voice calls, money transfers within the UAE powered by PayBy, phone top-ups and bill payments locally and internationally, group chats and group calls, games, health features and a Quran book reading.

Astra Tech acquired Botim in 2022.