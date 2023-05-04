Qatar World Cup final ball could be sold for Rs 2 cr in auction

Doha: The ball with which the Qatar 2022 World Cup final was played, between Argentina and France, is scheduled to be auctioned off in June.

It could be expected to be sold at 160,000-200,000 pounds (Rs 1,64,44,736-2,05,56,903).

The auction will be run by Graham Budd Auctions on June 6 and 7 online at Northampton in England.

The match Ball contains written history of the World Cup Finals and more.

The match ball, named ‘Al Hilm’ (The Dream), was won by a soccer fan after participating in a ‘Win The Match Ball’ competition conducted by the official soccer provider Soccer and Adidas.

The winner has now decided to auction off the memorabilia.

The auction house said, the mysterious owner of the ball did not believe that he had won the competition, and he thought it was a hoax, but later discovered that he owned the ball with which Kylian Mbappe scored three goals in the World Cup final, and the Argentine national team was crowned world champion with it at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

In a press release, the head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, David Convery said,

“This Adidas football is a fascinating and important piece of recent football history alongside what it did for the reputation of players like Messi and Mbappe.” “The ball is fully authenticated, and we can trace every part of its journey to date. That’s one of the reasons why we feel confident it’ll reach, or even go beyond, its estimated price.”

It is noteworthy that the Argentine national team was crowned the 2022 World Cup champion in the State of Qatar, in December 2022, by defeating the French national team on penalty kicks.

Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18, 2022, in the first edition of the tournament to be held in the Middle East.