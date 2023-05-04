Will Lionel Messi leave PSG to move to Saudi club in Rs 3272 cr deal?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is preparing to offer Argentina footballer Lionel Messi, the most lucrative salary deal of USD 400 million (Rs 32,72,18,00,000) annually to move to the Saudi Professional League this summer, the British Telegraph reported.

Discussions are ongoing to determine whether the player will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of June.

If the deal gets materialized, this would be around twice what was offered to Messi’s rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, when he moved to Saudi club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo penned a record 177 million pounds-a-year deal after Manchester United ripped up his contract.

According to the report by The Telegraph, Messi’s deal is being negotiated by his father Jorge. Messi has been associated with the Saudi club Al-Hilal several times over the past few months.

These reports come in light of the tense relationship between Messi and the management of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) club.

PSG suspended Messi on Tuesday, for two weeks after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without permission from the organization, according to CNN.

In 2022, Messi was appointed tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia and was in the Kingdom this week as part of that contract.

Recently, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism for the country, tweeted updated photos of the Argentine.

“We welcome visitors from around the world to experience a unique journey to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality,” he tweeted.

Messi & his family treated themselves to a delightful selection of international cuisine & a luxurious shopping experience in #ViaRiyadh followed by a fun-filled afternoon of games, VR experiences, & quality family time at Riyadh City Boulevard. #WelcomeMessi pic.twitter.com/3O6gRQEN4h — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 2, 2023

#WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. pic.twitter.com/vna7y63m2u — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 2, 2023

سعيد بزيارة ميسي وعائلته إلى #السعودية للاستمتاع بوجهاتنا السياحية المتنوعة، واستكشاف تجارب أصيلة تعكس حفاوة شعبنا وكرمهم، ونرحب بالزوار من مختلف دول العالم للاستمتاع برحلة فريدة إلى المملكة 🇸🇦#أهلًا_ميسي pic.twitter.com/unHGN2z5nV — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 1, 2023

Messi himself recently posted on social media about the country. He captioned an image of some trees, “Who would have thought Saudi Arabia had so much greenery? I love exploring its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitaudi.”