Is Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and join Real Madrid?

Riyadh: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly planning to leave the Saudi Arabian football club, Al-Nassr and is considering taking a new position at his former club Real Madrid.

According to El Nacional, Ronaldo has opted to leave Saudi Arabia because of linguistic and cultural problems.

As per media reports, Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez has offered the footballer an ambassadorial role at his former club. But reports indicate that if Cristiano returns, he will be a club ambassador.

On December 30, Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract. He had signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros after a dispute with Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

Since joining the Al-Nassr, he has scored 11 goals in 14 appearances but has run into a few bumps in his path.

He missed the first two games of the league due to the suspension he served at Manchester United, the team could not sustain that spark with Ronaldo starting well as captain at Al-Nassr.

After losing the match against Al Hilal in the Saudi League, Al-Nassr’s status in the league is deteriorating. Cristiano’s obscene gesture towards Al-Hilal fans after returning from defeat became very controversial. Hilal’s victory was by two uncontested goals in a game where Cristiano faded.

On April 18, a Saudi lawyer called for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported for public indecency after he appeared grabbing his crotch towards fans while walking off the pitch.

A video shared on social media platforms showed Ronaldo grabbing his crotch as he left the pitch in response to fans chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

It is reported that all this and more led to Ronaldo’s decision to leave Al-Nassr and join the Spanish giants.