Saudi lawyer wants Ronaldo deported for public indecency

A Saudi lawyer has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported for public indecency after he appeared grabbing his crotch towards fans while walking off the pitch on Tuesday.

The incident occurred after Al-Nassr suffered a 2-0 defeat against Al-Hilal, led by Odion Ighalo.

A video shared on social media platforms showed the 38-year-old grabbing his crotch as he left the pitch in response to fans chanting the name of Lionel Messi.

Saudi lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed, wrote on Twitter, “I don’t follow sport. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn’t know how to react.”

“Cristiano’s behaviour is a crime. An indecent public act, which is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,” she tweeted.

She vowed to file a complaint to the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office for his ‘crime of public indecency’.

#الهلال_النصر



لست متابعة للشأن الرياضي



حتى ولو استفز جمهور الهلال #رونالدو

لم يوفّق في الرد عليهم



السلوك الصادر من #رونالدو يعتبر جريمة

فعل فاضح علني وهي من الجرائم المستوجبة

للتوقيف ، والإبعاد ( الترحيل ) إذا وقعت من أجنبي



لذا



سنتقدم بعريضة للنيابة العامة بهذا الشأن pic.twitter.com/qnyDJZJKS0 — Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed (@NoufPoet) April 18, 2023

The incident received wide attention on social media and was the subject of discussion for hours on the leading sports program in Saudi Arabia, Action ya Dawri.

However, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Ronaldo receiving a “blow to his genitals” during the match led to the accidental gesture after full-time.