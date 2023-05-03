PSG suspends Lionel Messi after unapproved Saudi Arabia tour

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suspended Lionel Messi after he took a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission, as reported by an anonymous source to The Associated Press on May 3, 2023. The length of the suspension was not disclosed by the source, but French media outlets, L’Equipe and RMC Sport, reported it to be two weeks. PSG has neither confirmed nor denied the suspension, and Messi has not commented on it on his social media accounts.

Messi, who joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago, has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country. The suspension comes at a crucial time as PSG was hoping to extend Messi’s contract beyond this season. The 35-year-old Argentine forward won’t be allowed to train or play with the team and won’t be paid during his suspension.

PSG had denied Messi’s request to make the trip, as reported by the anonymous source. The suspension means that Messi will miss PSG’s next two games, following the team’s unexpected 3-1 loss to Lorient on May 1, 2023. If the suspension lasts two weeks, Messi will also miss the crucial match against Marseille with five games left in the season.

There has been speculation about Messi’s future, especially after reports that contract talks with PSG had broken down. Some PSG fans have even booed Messi amid the team’s inconsistent campaign. Messi has scored 15 league goals and leads the French league with 15 assists.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier had promised his players two days off, but the team trained on Monday instead of taking a break. The incident adds to the mounting pressure on the French club, which is hoping to secure its first-ever Champions League title with Messi leading the way.

