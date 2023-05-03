Messi begins his second tour in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The star of the French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team, Lionel Messi and his family arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, as he began his second tour in the Kingdom as an ambassador for tourism in it.

A video of Messi’s arrival in Riyadh, accompanied by his wife, Antonella, and his children, was widely spread on social media before they appeared enjoying themselves in Saudi tourist sites.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib welcomed Messi.

“I am happy to welcome Messi and his family to Saudi Arabia to enjoy the magical tourist destinations and authentic experiences,” Al-Khatib said on Twitter.

“We welcome visitors from all around the world to experience a unique trip to Saudi Arabia and its hospitality,” he added.

سعيد بزيارة ميسي وعائلته إلى #السعودية للاستمتاع بوجهاتنا السياحية المتنوعة، واستكشاف تجارب أصيلة تعكس حفاوة شعبنا وكرمهم، ونرحب بالزوار من مختلف دول العالم للاستمتاع برحلة فريدة إلى المملكة 🇸🇦#أهلًا_ميسي pic.twitter.com/unHGN2z5nV — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 1, 2023

On April 29, Messi posted a picture on Twitter, to express his fascination with nature in the Kingdom, saying, “Who would have thought that Saudi Arabia has a lot of green environment? I like to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”

Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi



Quién pensaba que Saudi tenía tanto verde? Me encanta explorar sus maravillas inesperadas siempre que puedo. #visitsaudi pic.twitter.com/PxwTpw0ybM — Leo Messi (@leomessisite) April 29, 2023

In 2022, Saudi named Messi as an ambassador of the Kingdom’s tourism as the country is seeking to draw more foreign holidaymakers and diversify its oil-reliant economy.