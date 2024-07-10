NSUI alleges DUSU president used ‘fraud’ marksheet for admission in DU

New Delhi: The NSUI on Wednesday, July 10, slammed DUSU president Tushar Dedha for allegedly using a “fraudulent” Class 12 marksheet to get admitted to Delhi University and demanded a fast-track inquiry by the administration into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here at the headquarters of the Congress’ student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) national secretary Akshay Lakhra raised questions on the legality of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliate Dedha’s Class 12 marksheet obtained as a regular student simultaneously from two different boards—the Uttar Pradesh Board and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)—in 2016.

Citing from the CBSE examination bylaws, Lakhra said, “It is mandatory to have at least 75 percent minimum attendance to sit for the examination. We want to ask Dedha how he managed to maintain his attendance as a regular student in two different schools, one located in Uttar Pradesh and the other at a distance of around 200 km from Delhi. This clearly shows that Dedha indulged in fraud, and his marksheet is fake.”

DUSU vice president and NSUI member Abhi Dahiya, who filed a complaint against Dedha with Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on July 6, also addressed the conference and raised questions about the alleged irregularities in Dedha’s marksheet.

The NSUI demanded a fast-track inquiry into the matter by the DU administration and the cancellation of Dedha’s admission as an MA student from Satyawati College.

They also demanded Dedha’s resignation from the post of DUSU president and asked the administration to remove him as the student union’s head. The NSUI asked the varsity to reveal the details of the marksheet used by Dedha to get admission to DU.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, Dedha denied any wrongdoing in his marksheet and said he would file a defamation case against the NSUI members.

On Tuesday, he filed a police complaint against the NSUI and some of its members, including Dahiya, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, and Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, for making “false” and “misleading” claims about this marksheet and positing it on their social media.

Terming the claims as “baseless,” Dedha alleged NSUI was intentionally “targeting” him on social media to tarnish his reputation.

“I have been a part of Delhi University since 2016, and my certificates have passed through scrutiny when I took admission in graduation and post-graduation, and then again during my nomination for the DUSU election. If asked again, I am fully willing to cooperate with any investigation.

“However, it is imperative that those leveling baseless allegations against me and playing with my reputation be punished,” Dedha said.

Dedha graduated from the BA program at Satyawati College in 2019, and he is currently pursuing post-graduation in MA (Buddhism) at Delhi University.