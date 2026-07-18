Objectionable AI-generated videos of Makkah, Madinah surface

Bihar: Three artificially intelligent (AI) generated videos showing highly objectionable visuals of Makkah and Madinah, one of the holiest sites of Muslims, surfaced on social media platforms, mainly Instagram.

Posted by Rohit Kumar, a resident of Akhtiyarpur Manjhauli village in Patna, on his Instagram profile (click here), the video surfaced on Friday, July 17.

All videos now stand deleted.

In one video, Kumar appears in a saffron scarf and enters the Kaaba with a pig, which defecates on the floor. “Duniya mein pehla aadmi hoon, jo Makkah-Madinah mein suar (pig) laaya hoon. (I am the first person who has brought a pig inside Makkah-Madinah).”

Another video depicts him entering Makkah-Madinah and showing a shivaling. And the third video shows ancient Hindu statues right inside the holy premises.

Three artificially intelligent (AI) generated videos showing highly objectionable visuals of Makkah and Madina, one of the holiest sites of Muslims, surfaced on social media platforms, mainly Instagram, on Friday.



Posted by Rohit Kumar, a resident of Akhtiyarpur Manjhauli… pic.twitter.com/Es6sS4e2tP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 18, 2026

Rohit Kumar has an Instagram following of 25.8K. He also has another ID (click here) in which he has just seven posts and 220 followers.

The videos have evoked strong reactions from the internet, with many tagging the Bihar Police and Patna Police. Although the Bihar Police responded, alleging that the issue has been forwarded to the “concerned officer,” when Siasat.com tried to reach Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Kumar Sharma, there was no response.

Siasat.com also tried reaching Bihar Police Social Media, but the officer concerned said he had no idea of the purported videos.

It should be noted that under Section 298 (Deals with injuring, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or any sacred object with the intention or knowledge of insulting a religion), Section 299 (Covers deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or beliefs (via words, signs, or electronic means)) and Section 302 (Punishes the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person by uttering words, making sounds, gestures, or placing objects) are offences under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha (BNS).