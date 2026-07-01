Ola Electric doubles QoQ growth, registers 16,144 in June

India's electric two-wheeler market continues to witness strong structural growth.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Ola Electric Roadster X electric motorcycle displayed on stage at launch event.
OLA Roadster

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Wednesday, July 1, said it has registered 43,719 electric two-wheelers in the April-June quarter, nearly doubling from 22,252 vehicles in the previous quarter, aided by improving retail execution, stronger product availability and sustained demand.

The company registered 16,144 vehicles in June, its highest monthly registration figure in recent quarters, as improved retail execution, product availability and customer demand supported sequential growth.

“Q1 FY27 marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, with registrations doubling sequentially and June registering 16,144 vehicles – our strongest monthly performance in recent quarters. The sustained momentum reflects the success of our operational improvements, strong product portfolio and continued customer preference for Ola Electric.

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“We remain focused on accelerating EV adoption through technology leadership, manufacturing scale and delivering a differentiated ownership experience,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

The company said it expects to build on the momentum as India’s electric two-wheeler market expands, supported by rising consumer adoption of electric mobility and favourable ownership economics compared with internal combustion engine vehicles.

Ola Electric manufactures electric vehicles and battery technologies through its integrated manufacturing and technology platform and sells directly to customers through company-owned stores and online channels.

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India’s electric two-wheeler market continues to witness strong structural growth, driven by increasing consumer preference for electric mobility, favourable economics compared to ICE vehicles, and growing awareness around energy security and sustainability, the firm said in a statement.

As EV adoption accelerates across the country, Ola Electric remains well positioned to lead the transition through its vertically integrated technology and manufacturing platform.

The company continues to expand EV penetration through innovative products, advanced battery technology, manufacturing scale and a robust direct-to-customer distribution network across India.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published: |   Updated:

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