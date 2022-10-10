Old pictures of Ranbir Kapoor flaunting his chiseled body set internet on fire

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media but thankfully his family members keep sharing his pictures with his fans.

On Sunday, Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor treated Ranbir’s fans by dropping the actor’s look test from his hit film ‘Brahmastra’. The pictures were originally shared by Ranbir’s trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir.

In the images, Ranbir is seen flaunting his chiselled body in low-waist denim. It seems like the actor was preparing for some scenes.





Reacting to the pictures, a social media user commented, “Hot hot hot.”

“Oh My God! Can’t take my eyes off Ranbir,” another one wrote.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ was released on September 9, 2022. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan and Dimple Kapadia had cameos in the film.

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to ‘Brahmastra’ and beyond. The film has collected over 425 crore at the box office.