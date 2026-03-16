One killed in Abu Dhabi missile strike as Israel launches Lebanon ground ops

A Palestinian national was killed after an Iranian missile struck a civilian car in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bahia area on Monday, March 16, authorities said, as the US–Israel–Iran war continued to escalate across the Middle East.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) said emergency teams responded to the incident after a missile landed on the vehicle, resulting in one fatality.

Officials urged residents to rely only on verified information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unconfirmed reports amid heightened regional tensions.

تعاملت الجهات المختصة في إمارة أبوظبي مع حادث نتيجة سقوط صاروخ على مركبة مدنية في منطقة الباهية، ما أسفر عن مقتل شخص واحد من الجنسية الفلسطينية.



ونهيب بالجمهور استقاء المعلومات من المصادر الرسمية فقط، وتجنُّب تداول الشائعات أو المعلومات غير الموثوقة. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats, adding that sounds heard in parts of the country were the result of interceptions.

Israel launches ground operations in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it had begun “limited and targeted” ground operations in southern Lebanon aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure and expanding its forward defence zone along the border.

In a statement, the Israeli army said the operations were intended to remove threats and create an additional security layer for Israeli communities living near the Lebanon frontier.

⭕️ IDF troops have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at enhancing the forward defense area.



This activity is part of broader defensive efforts to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture, which… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 16, 2026

Israeli warplanes also carried out several air strikes on the southern Lebanese city of Khiam, according to regional media reports.

At least 850 killed, more than 800,000 displaced in Lebanon since Feb 28

According to Lebanon’s health ministry, Israeli attacks since February 28 have killed at least 850 people, including women, children and health workers, while more than 800,000 residents have been displaced.

The strikes are part of escalating cross-border hostilities as Israel widens military operations in response to threats from Hezbollah.

Flights resume after Dubai airport disruption

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport began gradually resuming after a temporary suspension triggered by a drone strike that caused a fire near a fuel storage facility.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said flights to and from certain destinations had resumed, advising passengers to check with their airlines for the latest updates.

Emirates airline said it would operate a limited schedule after 10am, warning that some flights from the day’s schedule had been cancelled.

Air India cancels Dubai flights

Air India and Air India Express cancelled all flights to and from Dubai on March 16 following the disruption at Dubai International Airport.

The airlines said affected passengers could rebook their travel for a future date or opt for a full refund. Air India Express added that ad-hoc flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah would continue.

Drone strike triggers fire at Fujairah oil facility

A fire broke out in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries area after a drone attack targeted the facility, the Fujairah Emirate Media Office said.

Authorities confirmed there were no injuries and civil defence teams were working to contain the blaze.

Reuters, citing two sources, reported that oil loading operations at Fujairah port were suspended following the attack.

Saudi Arabia intercepts 55 drones overnight

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 55 drones over the Eastern Province overnight.

Additional drones were also shot down over Riyadh and other regions, with the ministry saying all hostile targets were neutralised.

Kuwait’s National Guard also reported intercepting two drones in the past 24 hours, while Iraqi security sources said air defences were confronting another drone near the US embassy in Baghdad.

US strikes reported near Iran’s Chabahar port

US fighter jets reportedly struck military facilities near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade Zone in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to media reports.

The strategically located port is important for regional trade routes and provides India with access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. India signed a 10-year agreement in 2024 through India Ports Global Ltd to develop operations at the port.

Air strike damages school building in Iran

A US–Israeli air strike struck the Shahid Khomeini Boys’ School in the city of Khomein early Monday, Iran’s Fars news agency reported, publishing images showing heavy damage to part of the building.

Mehr news agency quoted a deputy governor of Markazi province as saying the school was attacked but no casualties were reported, although several nearby houses were damaged.

The Iranian Red Crescent also shared the images on social media, describing them as an “airstrike on a school in Khomein”.

Israeli strike destroys plane linked to late Iranian Supreme Leader

The Israeli military said its air force destroyed an aircraft at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport that it claimed had been used by the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the strike targeted aircraft and infrastructure at the airport as part of operations against Iranian military assets amid the ongoing conflict.

Iranian authorities have not immediately commented on the claim.

China calls for de-escalation in Strait of Hormuz crisis

China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing is in contact with all parties regarding the current situation in the Middle East and reiterated its commitment to de-escalation.

The ministry called for an immediate halt to military operations and warned against further escalation that could affect the global economy.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said he expected China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, noting that Beijing receives about 90 percent of its oil supplies through the strategic waterway.

UK reviewing options to secure Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to commit warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz after US President Donald Trump urged allies to reinforce efforts to secure the strategic waterway, The Telegraph reported.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the government was “intensively looking” at options to keep the route open but stopped short of confirming whether Britain would deploy naval vessels.

Trump says talks with Iran under way

US President Donald Trump said Washington was holding discussions with Tehran as the war entered its third week, though he suggested Iran was not yet ready for a deal.

“Yes, we’re talking to them,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that negotiations had not yet produced a breakthrough.

Iranian officials earlier denied that any talks with the United States were taking place.

Trump says oil prices will fall after war

Trump also said oil prices would fall sharply once the war with Iran ends, though he acknowledged that energy prices could remain elevated during the conflict.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said prices would “come tumbling down” once the fighting stops and predicted the war would end “pretty quickly”.

Oil prices surge amid Strait of Hormuz concerns

The escalating conflict has pushed global oil prices higher, with Brent crude trading near 105 dollars per barrel.

Oil prices have risen more than 40 per cent since the war began amid fears that tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global energy supplies.

Japan has begun releasing oil from its strategic reserves to ease pressure from rising fuel prices.

UAE arrests 35 over war misinformation

Authorities in the UAE said 35 individuals, including 19 Indians, had been ordered arrested for allegedly spreading misleading or fabricated content related to the conflict on social media.

Officials said the suspects circulated manipulated videos and narratives linked to the ongoing regional tensions and would face expedited legal proceedings.