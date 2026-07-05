One more TV couple’s divorce on cards: Reports

Mumbai: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, one of TV’s most followed couples, are back in the headlines but this time, it is not for a happy family moment or a reality show update.

The couple has reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and that was enough for social media to start speculating about trouble in their marriage. Reports also state that neither Prince nor Yuvika has addressed the rumours so far.

Rakhi Sawant enters the chat

While fans were still decoding the Instagram activity, Rakhi Sawant jumped into the comments section and called the whole thing a “drama publicity stunt.”

In her comment, Rakhi wrote that the couple should stop the drama, adding that they are married and should not use divorce rumours to go viral. Her blunt reaction has now become a separate talking point amid the ongoing buzz.

Divorce or just another Instagram scare?

Prince and Yuvika tied the knot in October 2018 after their Bigg Boss 9 love story turned into a real life romance. The two also welcomed their daughter in 2024.

However, this is not the first time their relationship has come under public scrutiny. Earlier too, rumours around their marriage had grabbed attention, but the couple had continued to appear together publicly.

Interestingly, reports also claim that Prince still has Yuvika’s name on his Instagram profile and old pictures and videos of the couple have not been removed, which makes the divorce chatter far from confirmed.

For now, the only confirmed drama is the Instagram unfollow and Rakhi’s fiery comment. Whether it is a serious rough patch or just another social media storm, only Prince and Yuvika can answer.