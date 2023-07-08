Online marriage registration in Karnataka will encourage ‘love jihad’: Sri Ram Sena

Bengaluru: Sri Ram Sena has objected to the decision of the ruling Congress government’s provision to facilitate online registration of marriages in Karnataka.

Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik said on Saturday that the number of ‘love jihad’ cases will rise following the Karnataka government’s decision.

Speaking to the media, Muthalik urged the Congress government not to allow the online registration of marriages.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement in this regard during the presentation of the state Budget on Friday.

The Sri Ram Sena Chief said that online registration of marriages is conducive for ‘love jihad’ cases.

“The Hindu girls will fall prey in more numbers to ‘love jihad’ due to this provision of the state government. The proposal for online registration of marriages must be withdrawn and the previous system must be continued,” Muthalik added.

“There is a possibility that few Muslim and Christian youth without the consent of their parents can register their marriages with Hindu girls online. If those marriages get legal sanction without coming to the knowledge of their parents, it will encourage ‘love jihad’,” he said.

There was a provision in the offline registration of marriages for objections if there were any issues. However, there is no provision for objections in the online registration of marriages and there are more chances of cheating,” Muthalik added.

“The process of visiting the Registrar’s office directly and getting the marriage registered is the proper method. The online marriage registration system should not be implemented at any cost,” he urged the state government.