Only Telangana provides 24-hour power supply to farmers: KTR

Hyderabad: Minister of municipal administration and urban development, IT and industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday criticised BJP and Congress and said Telangana was the only state in the country where farmers got 24-hour supply of electricity.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) KTR said, BJP-ruled states, which boast of ‘double-engine government’, have the highest power deficit.

“Telangana which was projected as a power deficit state in 2013-14 is now not only a power surplus state but also tops the country with the highest per capita consumption for any state (sic),” he said. “Also, Telangana is the only state that provides 24×7 free power to Farmers. Telangana model of development is the best role model for the rest of India.”

In the below list the Majority of Energy deficit states are



1. Double Engine Sates (BJP governed)



2. Rest are Congress governed states or those of its Coalition partners



The BRS has all hand on deck to implement new schemes before the Model of Conduct for the upcoming elections comes into force. The ruling party has already announced candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly seats.