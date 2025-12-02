OpenAI declares ‘code red’ to improve ChatGPT amid rising competition in AI chatbots

OpenAI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Tech news outlet The Information also reported on the memo.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd December 2025 11:13 pm IST
San Francisco: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has set off a “code red” alert to employees to improve its flagship product, ChatGPT, and delay other product developments, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported that Altman sent an internal memo to staff Monday saying more work was needed to enhance the artificial intelligence chatbot’s speed, reliability and personalisation features.

This week marks three years since OpenAI first released ChatGPT, helping to spark global fascination and a commercial boom in generative AI technology. But the company faces increased competition with rivals, including Google, which last month unleashed Gemini 3, the latest version of its own AI assistant.

