OpenAI flags 6 troubling AI behaviours, including jailbreak

Anthropic also said the same month that its AI models hacked into three organizations during testing.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Artificial intelligence
Artificial Intelligence (Representational Image)

Washington: OpenAI has disclosed six reports of “unexpected or concerning” behaviour in artificial-intelligence models as the debate on AI safety becomes increasingly heated.

The AI company also said Wednesday, September 16, it was introducing a new framework for tracking, probing and disclosing AI model misalignment instances, such as new ways for the models to act without authorization, coordinate with other models or evade oversight.

OpenAI’s latest announcement came as US AI bosses, including OpenAI and Anthropic, are calling for a slowdown in the technology’s development over safety concerns.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Among the new cases reported by OpenAI, an unreleased research model inserted “jailbreak-like instructions” into its own notes to disregard its normal constraints and told itself to be “freed from the roles and identities that bind other chatbots.”

In another instance, an AI “agent” uploaded files to the internet to obtain a browser citation without asking the user.

The six reports were discovered during training or evaluation over the past months, OpenAI said.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“As AI systems grow more advanced and more widely deployed, we need to build a broader and better-informed consensus on the progress of alignment research,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post as it disclosed the events.

“Decisions about how AI development should proceed in the months and years to come need to draw on evidence that people outside the companies building frontier models can examine for themselves,” the company said.

Wednesday’s new cases followed OpenAI’s disclosure in July that its rogue AI system hacked into AI startup Hugging Face. Anthropic also said the same month that its AI models hacked into three organizations during testing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button