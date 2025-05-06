Operation Sindoor targets terror hubs across border

New Delhi: The Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor today, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation hit nine locations used by terrorists to plan attacks against India, the Ministry of Defence said.

The strikes were in response to recent terrorist incidents, including the attack in Pahalgam, which raised security concerns. The Indian military made it clear that the operation targeted only terrorist hideouts, not Pakistan’s military, to avoid further tension.

The Indian Air Force and other units worked together, but details about the targets and results are not yet available. The Ministry of Defence will share more information soon.

Many people on social media are supporting the operation, praising the government’s strong action. However, some posts on X suggest Pakistan may react, which could increase tensions.

Operation Sindoor shows India’s firm stand against terrorism and its focus on keeping the country safe.

Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing Artillery in Bhimber Gali in Poonch- Rajauri area.#IndianArmy is responding appropriately in a caliberated manner. pic.twitter.com/Bo7Cf8ISzn — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025

Note: This is an early report based on initial information. Updates will follow as more details are confirmed.