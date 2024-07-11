Oppn will win 225 seats in Maharashtra assembly polls, says Sharad Pawar

Addressing party workers, he said the opposition won just six of the 48 LS seats in Maha in 2019, but this figure rose to 31 in the 2024 edition.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th July 2024 8:09 pm IST
Sharad Pawar says he considers Modi's barbs as honour
NCP president Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: The opposition will win 225 of 288 Maharashtra assembly seats in polls scheduled for later in the year, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.

Addressing party workers, he said the opposition won just six of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in 2019, but this figure rose to 31 in the 2024 edition.

“Maharashtra is the wrong hands. In the Lok Sabha polls, people have given results that indicate change. The picture is that the opposition will win 225 of the 288 seats in the (Maharashtra) assembly polls,” Pawar said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
EC allows Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP to accept donations

In Maharashtra, the main opposition grouping is the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (SP).

The MVA won 30 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 polls.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th July 2024 8:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button