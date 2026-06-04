Orange alert issued as monsoon set to intensify across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Southwest Monsoon has finally made its official onset over Kerala on Thursday, paving the way for an active rainy spell across Karnataka. With monsoon conditions strengthening, several parts of the state are expected to receive rainfall over the next six days.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, rainfall activity will intensify across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka from June 4 to June 9. While heavy showers have already begun in the Malnad and coastal regions, monsoon conditions are now expected to spread further inland.

In view of the forecast, an Orange Alert has been issued for coastal districts including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, as well as parts of North Interior Karnataka. A Yellow Alert has been declared for several other districts across the state.

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The weather agency said Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall on June 4. However, rainfall intensity is expected to increase significantly from June 5 onwards, with widespread heavy showers likely to continue till June 10.

In North Interior Karnataka, scattered light to moderate rainfall is forecast initially. From June 5 to June 10, rainfall is expected to become more widespread, with several places likely to receive moderate showers and isolated locations experiencing heavy rain.

South Interior Karnataka is also expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall throughout the forecast period. The Malnad region, in particular, is likely to witness consistent rainfall until June 9 as monsoon activity strengthens over the Western Ghats.

Officials have advised residents, especially in low-lying and vulnerable areas, to remain alert to weather updates. Farmers, fishermen and commuters have also been urged to take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging, localized flooding and disruptions in transportation in some regions.