OU PhD scholars organises protest against Manipur violence

Hyderabad: Osmania University PhD scholars organized a protest today against the Manipur violence following the online surfacing of a video showing two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur.

During the protest, they burned the effigy of PM Narendra Modi and raised slogans against the government, holding it responsible for the violence in Manipur. The protesters included Azad, Akhil, Sharathnaik, Sumanth, Yadhagiri, and Ravinaik.

Speaking to the media, Azad said, “Since this government has come to power, attacks in the name of caste, assault on women, anti-farmer laws have gone up. Back then, they denied responsibility for killings in Gujarat and then Kashmir. Now they say the same about Manipur. They keep talking about Bharat Mata all the time. Now, Bharat Mata has been stripped naked and was paraded in Manipur. The pseudo intellectuals of the BJP and the RSS today have stripped Bharat Mata in Manipur. One of the victims is a wife of an Indian soldier. The Hindutva goons did this to Adivasi women in Manipur. The PM keeps talking about getting India to a better place. Is this what it means?”

Since the video of the incident went viral on social media, it has been widely condemned. The Supreme Court on Thursday said it is “deeply disturbed” by the video.

Terming it “simply unacceptable”, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and the state government to take immediate steps and apprise the apex court on what action has been taken.

“We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground,” the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.