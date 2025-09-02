Over 1 million Umrah pilgrims benefit from haircut services in Saudi Arabia

Over 1 million pilgrims in Saudi Arabia have benefited from haircut services to exit from ihram after their rituals of Umrah at the Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah.

After performing the Umrah rituals, it is necessary to cut or shave hair to exit the state of Ihram. Men must shave their heads (Halq) or trim their hair (Taqsirs), while women must trim a portion of their hair equivalent to the length of a fingertip.

The General Presidency for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has introduced this service on the first day of last Ramzaan. According to the presidency, the service enables pilgrims to formally exit from the rituals of Umrah through arranging salons to cut their hair at two locations, including the Marwa Gate and the eastern courtyard of the Grand Mosque.

“The service is supervised by a specialised team using fully sterilised tools, ensuring efficient and speedy service delivery while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety,” the Presidency explained.

According to Saudi Gazette, the presidency is preparing to provide the haircut service in the two Holy Mosques by introducing numerous services and facilities while maintaining top quality and standards.

The decision has been taken in line with the objectives of enhancing the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and facilitating their performance of the rituals by providing the finest services, in accordance with the directives of the Saudi government.