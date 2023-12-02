Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since truce expired: Hamas

Two Palestinian journalists were among the victims.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd December 2023 7:13 am IST
Representative Image

Gaza: The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza claimed that the Palestinian death toll resulting from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 100, hours after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides expired on Friday morning.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that “about 109 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Strip”, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to al-Qedra, two Palestinian journalists were among the victims.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian truce on November 24. Fighting between the two sides resumed on Friday morning, after Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement and firing at Israeli territory.

