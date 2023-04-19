Over 2.6 million worshippers attend Makkah’s Grand Mosque on Shab-e-Qadr

Riyadh: As the holy month of Ramzan nears its end, more than 2.6 million worshippers attended Qiyam Al Layl prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Monday, the 27th night of Ramzan 1444, believed to likely be Shab-e-Qadr.

The Grand Mosque and its courtyard were filled with worshippers who came to perform the Isha prayer, Taraweeh prayer, and Qiyam Al Layl.

Worshippers perform Qiyam Al Layl, a prayer that begins after midnight and ends before the dawn prayer.

إحصائيات عدد المصلين والمعتمرين خلال ليلة ٢٧ من شهر رمضان المبارك ١٤٤٤هـ.#من_الوصول_إلى_الحصول #يسر_وطمأنينة pic.twitter.com/jk6WcQFyNS — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) April 18, 2023

Videos circulated on social media platforms showed, Grand Mosque and its courtyards were filled, with rows of worshippers spilling over to the streets of the Central Haram area.

سبحان الله



Scenes from 27th night of Ramadan! pic.twitter.com/bQBD02C2Pf — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) April 17, 2023

Ibrahim Khalil road during Taraweeh today! pic.twitter.com/n46PIGStQp — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) April 17, 2023

The Saudi authorities have made meticulous security arrangements for the smooth flow of worshippers, enabling them to spend the blessed night in a very spiritual and calm atmosphere.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that its field teams were able to guide the worshippers as they entered through the three gates of the Grand Mosque, all the way to the upper floors to ensure order and smooth movement of worshippers.

Hundreds of thousands of worshipers also participated in the revival of Shab-e-Qadr at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, but no official statistics were available on their exact numbers.

Scenes from Masjid An Nabawi ﷺ last night! pic.twitter.com/Fq5I3N8FRl — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) April 18, 2023

What is Shab-e-Qadr?

Shab-e-Qadr, or Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, is when Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. The exact day upon which it falls is not known but the prophet said it falls on an odd-numbered night during the last ten days of Ramzan.

The 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th nights of Ramzan may be Laylat al-Qadr, so this period is of great importance for Muslims.