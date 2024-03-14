Over 235 mn Indian active users explore content on mobile lock screens: Report

New Delhi: More than 235 million active users explore trending content and experiences on their mobile lock screens in India, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to the leading Smart Lock Screen platform Glance, 55 per cent of the users who accessed content on their mobile lock screens were from tier 1 cities, while tier 2 and 3 cities are also fast catching up with a 45 per cent share.

“With over 235 million Indians engaging with content and internet experiences through their Smart Lock Screens, Glance is uniquely positioned to understand the pulse of the users across the nation,” said Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Glance.

“Our Glance Smart Lock Screen Trends Report India 2024 captures these distinctive user habits, throwing light on this dynamic space and showcasing how Glance enriches every moment of their lives,” he added.

In terms of gender, the report found that the male population are more inclined to discover and consume content on their smart lock screens than females, with a ratio of 61:39.

The top three content categories were national news, sports, and entertainment, accounting for 19 per cent, 18 per cent, and 16 per cent, respectively.