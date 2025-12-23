Over 270 flights delayed, 10 cancelled at Delhi airport

New Delhi: At least 10 flights were cancelled and more than 270 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to fog and low visibility conditions on Tuesday.

An official said 6 arrivals and 4 departures have been cancelled for the day.

Over 270 flights have been delayed and the average delay time for departures is 29 minutes, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

“Visibility at the airport is improving; however, flight departures for certain destinations may experience delay,” Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

