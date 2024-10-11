Over 30 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Gujarat

Surendranagar: More than 30 people from Dedadra village in Gujarat’s Surendranagar were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning, reportedly caused by consuming ‘prasad’ at a local event.

The attendees on Thursday night experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea, shortly after consuming the offering.

Health officials responded swiftly, admitting those affected to various hospitals in Dedadra, Kothariya, Wadhwan, and the Civil Hospital in Surendranagar.

The health department has collected samples of the ‘prasad’ for testing to identify the source of the contamination. However, delays in timely treatment at the Civil Hospital led to chaos, causing concern among the families of the affected patients.

“People were admitted to a nearby government hospital. There was a Navratri celebration and also a puja before the event. Over 60 people had gathered for the event. The event occurred on October 10th night, and the people are still admitted and under observation. The people who prepared the prasad are also being contacted. It didn’t take time to turn a celebratory atmosphere into a serious one where people had to rush in the night. One hospital couldn’t admit them all, so they were taken to nearby hospitals,” said a source from Surendranagar.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety in such gatherings, prompting authorities to take necessary steps to prevent future occurrences.

The health department is investigating the matter and will take further action based on the results of the sample tests.

Earlier in September, more than 100 people, including 30 children, fell ill after attending a feast during Ganeshotsav celebrations in Elgin Society, located in the Hapa area of Jamnagar. The incident occurred after residents consumed a meal of rice, potatoes, and ‘modak’ offered as prasad following the Ganesh aarti at the society’s pandal. Symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea surfaced shortly after the meal, causing widespread panic among attendees.