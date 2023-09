Mumbai: As many as 44,619 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by late Saturday night, the fifth day of the Ganesh festival, a civic official said.

They included 306 `Sarvajanik’ (public) Ganesh idols and 39,895 idols installed at homes.

Also Read Muslim man installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

No untoward incidents during immersions at seashore as well as lakes in the city were reported.

A total of 19,079 Ganesh idols have been immersed in artificial lakes in the city.