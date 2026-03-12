Over 50 migrant workers trafficked, illegally confined in Telangana

Peddapalli: Over 50 migrant workers, including women and children, were allegedly trafficked from Odisha villages and subjected to forced labour at a Telangana brick kiln.

In a written complaint, Sushant Panigrahi, Director of KBK Resource Centre, a social justice organisation in Odisha, sought immediate rescue, protection, and legal action for the workers forced to work at JTR Brick Kiln in Pothkapalli village of Peddapalli district.

He said it is a “serious case of human trafficking, bonded labour, forced labour, child labour, and physical assault” of migrant workers from Odisha.

The complaint was addressed to the Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police, Telangana, and Peddapalli District Collector, District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police and the Labour Commissioner of Telangana.

Case details

According to Sushant, in October 2025, more than 50 migrant workers were trafficked from Odisha’s villages in Balangir and Nuapada districts by a contractor named Suresh from Kantabanji. He reportedly paid them an advance of Rs 40,000 and promised them decent work, fair wages, a child-friendly environment, and safe working conditions.

They were transported across state borders and taken to JTR Brick Kiln in Peddapalli, which is illegal, Suresh said, citing the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

On March 4, one of the workers, 20-year-old Anil Bibhar, was “brutally assaulted” by the brick kiln owner for going to the market to buy necessities, the complaint read.

Women workers are allegedly forced to work overtime till 11:30 pm without additional pay and regularly abused and intimidated.

“Two pregnant women are also being forced to work late at night and are being illegally confined within the brick kiln premises,” the complaint said.

Workers claimed they are forcibly made to wake up at 4 am every day, and if they refuse or protest, “they are subjected to threats, intimidation, and coercion by the brick kiln owner and supervisors.”

The complaint alleged that workers are denied the right to return to their native villages, while the owner withholds payments, citing advance deductions.

“These conditions clearly indicate bonded labour, forced labour, human trafficking, and illegal confinement,” the complaint read.

Urgent intervention requested

The complaint mentioned various legal provisions applicable to the case saying the offences can be booked under Sections 143 (trafficking of persons), 144 (aggravated trafficking of women and children), 146 (forced or bonded labour), 127 ( wrongful confinement), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), 79 (assault or criminal force) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Suresh requested the authorities to conduct a rescue operation and register a first information report against the brick kiln owner, labour contractor and other responsible individuals.

He urged the officers to ensure the injured workers are provided with immediate food, shelter, medical examination and protection. The authorities were also requested to compensate the labourers and ensure payment of pending wages. The complaint demanded that the workers be facilitated for their safe return to their native villages in Odisha and called for strict action against all perpetrators.

“Given the gravity of the situation involving women, children and bonded labour, we request urgent intervention and immediate rescue of the victims,” the complaint said.