Over 51 lakh consumers register for Karnataka govt’s free electricity scheme

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday said registrations for the flagship ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, offering up to 200 units of free electricity to households, has crossed 51 lakhs since the enrolment process began.

A total of 51,17,692 consumers have registered for the scheme as on June 25 (Sunday), the Energy Department said in a release.

Technical glitches had made it difficult for the public to register for the scheme on the online portal last week.

Consumers can register without any fee at any electricity office, Nadakacheri (government website) or from their own computer/laptop/desktop/mobile phone by visiting Seva Sindhu portal at https:evasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in.

The department has requested the consumers not to fall prey to any other fake or illegal websites regarding the scheme.

Also, for registration at Bengaluru One, Karnataka One, Grama One and Grama Panchayats, one has to pay a specified service charge only, it said, adding if an official puts forth any illegal demand for extra money, then consumers may intimate the 24×7 helpline 1912.

To ensure ease of registration, the E-Governance Department has provided a separate registration link for 2,000 electricity offices in the state and this initiative has garnered overwhelming response from the public, the release added.

The Congress rode to victory in the Karnataka Assembly election on the back of five poll guarantees made to the people of the state. These are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kilograms of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).