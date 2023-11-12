Over 6k Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan in single day

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th November 2023 4:51 pm IST
Afghanistan refugees
An Afghan refugee cries as he is forced to leave Pakistan where he spent three decades of his life

Kabul: Following Islamabad’s decision to deport undocumented refugees living in Pakistan, more than 6,000 Afghan refugees returned to their home country from Islamabad in a single day, a statement of the Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation said on Sunday.

Also Read
Taliban criticises Pak’s decision to deport Afghan immigrants from country

A total of 1,051 families comprising 6,001 persons used to live in Pakistan for years and returned to their homeland via Torkham and Spin Boldak crossing points on Saturday, the statement added, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 2,00,000 Afghan refugees have reportedly returned to their homeland Afghanistan. More than 2.5 million Afghan refugees have reportedly been living in Pakistan.

MS Education Academy

Afghan caretaker administration said it will provide necessary facilities, including temporary shelters, to the returnees ahead of winter

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th November 2023 4:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button