Over 70,000 Telangana power employees to get 17 pc DA, says Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Monday, December 23, said Power Department employees will receive a dearness allowance (DA) of 17 per cent, benefitting over 71,000 people.

Bhatti Vikramarka approved the proposals prepared by senior officials, a press release said. DA is a cost-of-living adjustment allowance paid by the government to public sector employees and pensioners to offset the impact of inflation and rising prices.

The Telangana government reviews and releases DA every year in January and July, and as part of this process, it has been fixed at 17.651 per cent for employees, artisans, and pensioners, the release said.

As many as 71,387 people under the power utilities will benefit from the dearness allowance. The beneficiaries include 3,036 employees of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TG TRANSCO), 6,913 employees of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO), 11,957 employees of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and 9,728 employees of Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), apart from thousands of pensioners and artisans, Bhatti Vikramarka said.

This will create an additional monthly financial burden of Rs 9.39 crore on the power utilities, he added.

