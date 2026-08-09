Overflowing drain near dargah disrupts life in Ghazibanda

Hyderabad: Residents of Ghazibanda in Hyderabad’s Old City have been facing severe inconvenience for the past 15 days due to an overflowing drain near the Dargah Hazrath Syed Sadath. The water spread onto the road, making it difficult for motorists, pedestrians, and locals to move around the area.

Residents said the overflowing drain has become a major nuisance, with a foul smell emanating from the stagnant water throughout the day. The problem has also caused considerable hardship to families living in the surrounding houses, who are forced to put up with the stench and unhygienic conditions.

Shahed Khan, a businessman, said the situation had become particularly difficult for motorists and pedestrians. “The drain has been overflowing for nearly two weeks, and the dirty water is spreading onto the road. Vehicles passing through the area splash the dirty water on pedestrians, causing great inconvenience to everyone,” he said.

Abdul Lateef, a resident, said women and schoolchildren were among those worst affected. “Children going to school have to carefully walk through the affected stretch, while women and elderly residents are also facing difficulty. The foul smell has become unbearable, and families are suffering because of the poor sanitary conditions,” he said.

Plea to civic authorities

Mohd Sadiq, a resident and architect, said the civic authorities should take immediate steps to clear the blockage and restore the drainage system. “This is a residential area and a place frequented by devotees visiting the dargah. The overflowing drain is not only causing inconvenience but is also creating an unhealthy environment. The authorities should inspect the drainage network and permanently resolve the problem instead of allowing it to continue,” he said.

Residents urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other concerned departments to take immediate action, clear the overflowing drain and ensure regular maintenance of the drainage system. They said the issue had persisted for 15 days despite causing serious inconvenience to the local community.