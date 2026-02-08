Owaisi must answer on triple talaq, says Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, February 7, questioned whether AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has ever spoken about the problems faced by Muslim women, and sought his response on whether the abolition of triple talaq has benefited them.

Addressing a street-corner meeting in Karimnagar as part of the municipal election campaign, Sanjay said it was the Bharatiya Janata Party that repealed triple talaq and provided a sense of security to Muslim women.

Congress, BRS should declare stand on triple talaq issue: Bandi Sanjay

He demanded that the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) clarify their stand on the issue.

Sanjay also claimed that urban development had taken place with funds from the Centre, alleging that the Congress-led government had not released a single rupee to towns over the past two years.

Warning voters against electing the Congress, he said it would burden people with heavy taxes and warned of financial strain if the party came to power.

Calling on voters to back the BJP in the municipal polls, Sanjay promised that the party would bring substantial central funds without increasing taxes and ensure development in urban areas.