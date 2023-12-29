Owaisi objects to proposed demolition of Delhi’s Sunehri Masjid  

Hyderabad: Raising strong objection against the proposed move to demolish 150-year-old Sunheri Masjid, which is located near the secretariate in New Delhi, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has shot a letter to the Chief Architect of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

In the letter, Owaisi has expressing his concerns regarding the demolition of the Sunehri Bagh Masjid at Central Secretariat, days after the urban body issued a public notice seeking Delhi residents’ suggestions or objections on the matter until January 1.

Owaisi stressed the historical and architectural importance of Sunehri Masjid, and said its removal would constitute an ‘irredeemable loss to India’s heritage’.

“It is not only unfortunate but astounding that the council thinks that a mosque that has been there for nearly past 200 years is an ‘obstruction.’ It is also unfortunate that the council has ignored its own duty to conserve the heritage and beauty of the capital city,” he wrote.

By choosing to remove a heritage site that is also a place of worship, the NDMC is violating the right of freedom of religion of Muslims under Article 25, he said. “This notification violates Article 25 of the constitution which guarantees freedom of religion which is a fundamental right… It also violates Article 29 which ensures the protection of culture,” he added.

Owaisi further accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of showing hostility towards Muslims, mosques, and the Azaan.