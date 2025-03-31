‘P4’ to be a game changer for society, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Zero Poverty-P4’ initiative and expressed confidence that this programme will be a game changer in society.

Launching the programme in Amaravati along with the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi, he stated that P4 is an extraordinary scheme that will create history.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said that any programme that is taken up on Ugadi day will certainly become a resounding success.

P4 launched to alleviate poverty

He made it clear that P4 is being launched only with the sole objective of alleviating poverty.

Last week, he said that P4 is aimed at enabling the wealthy to support the underprivileged sections of society.

The platform is open to everyone who comes forward voluntarily to offer support to the poor. The government will bring both donors and beneficiaries onto a common platform.

In the first phase, 20 lakh families will benefit under the scheme.

He mentioned that the per capita income during the previous fiscal was Rs 2,66,995, while this year it is Rs 2,98,065. He was confident that this would go up to Rs 5,42,985 by 2028-29 and reach Rs 55 lakh by 2047.

Chandrababu said that he would be completing 50 years in public life in another three years. “For the first time, I became MLA in 1978, and in another three years, I will be completing 50 years as MLA. My entire life is dedicated to you, who have been supporting me for the past five decades. I have become MLA for nine times, of which four times as Chief Minister. For 15 years, I was the Leader of the Opposition and 30 years as party president. No one else in the country has got the respect which I received,” he said.

He recalled that TDP founder N.T. Rama Rao was a person with discipline and perseverance, and he never relaxed till he reached his target. He stated that he was raised under such a strict, disciplined personality. “For the past 47 years, I have been into public life, and I always thought about the progress of the State. I wished that the lifestyle of the people should be transformed,” he added.

Observing that he always believed in good governance and clean politics, the Chief Minister said that he had introduced several programmes only with a view to bringing in changes in the people’s lives. “I have introduced Prajala Vaddaku Palana, Janma Bhoomi and the IT revolution. I do not know anything else except work, and I do not have any kind of habits. After waking up every day, I always think about what kind of programmes will bring total transformation in the lives of the people,” he said.

Making it clear that he had never committed any kind of mistake and will never do it, the Chief Minister said he too has a family and that the Heritage was founded and handed over to the family members so that they will not earn any livelihood through politics. “They do not depend on me, and in fact, I depend on them. If the family is financially independent, we will be brave. My wife does not know politics, and I will not enter into any kind of business,” Chandrababu said.