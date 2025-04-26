Pahalgam terror attack: 4 Pakistani nationals asked to leave Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ripples caused by the deadly Pahalgam terror attack are being witnessed in Telangana after police issued notices to four Pakistani nationals residing in Hyderabad to leave the city by Sunday, April 27. They are currently on short-term visas.

According to police, Telangana has 250 Pakistani nationals, of whom 213 live in Hyderabad. “As many as 208 nationals live under the limits of the Hyderabad police commissionerate, 39 in the Cyberabad commissionerate, and three reside in the Rachakonda commissionerate,” police said, adding many are staying on long-term visas.

On April 24, India announced it would revoke all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27. The following day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond Sunday.

The Central government advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest.

Earlier, the director general of police (DIG) Dr Jitender informed through press that the cancellation decision will not apply to those who came on long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas. “Many have come to visit their relatives. However, Pakistani nationals in the city for medical purposes should leave the country by April 29,” he said.

On April 22, terrorists struck the popular tourist destination, the picturesque Baisaran meadow in J&K’s Pahalgam, killing 26 people. In a strong response, India announced a series of diplomatic measures, including the closure of the Attari-Wahag border checkpost, visa cancellations, the expulsion of several Pakistani personnel from India and the most significant – the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty.