Pak government passes resolution to extend seven ordinances

Islamabad: Pakistan’s National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to extend seven ordinances for an additional 120 days amidst a heated debate with the key coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party roasting the government on the issue.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the resolution for the extension under the proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Pakistani Constitution.

The ordinances included The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023.

The moment the law minister moved the resolution, several lawmakers from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and other parties stood up to protest and even tore the copies of ordinances.

The PPP, which is the main coalition partner of the government, also joined the criticism against the move with its senior leader Khursheed Shah saying, “I support the opposition because you cannot run the government on ordinances”.

However, the PPP restricted itself to the verbal opposition and when the speaker proceeded with the voting process, it got 130 votes in favour of the extension and 63 votes against it.

Legislation through ordinances is deemed as a bad practice as it infringes on the parliament’s authority to legislate. However, governments use it to avoid lengthy processes while making laws on thorny matters.

Age of an ordinance promulgated by the president is for 120 days and it should either be placed before parliament for approval to become a permanent law or extended for another term otherwise it lapses.