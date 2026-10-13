Pak govt forms committee to oversee affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to oversee governance and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the federal government imposed emergency rule in the province, according to a media report on Tuesday, October 13.

The 11-member committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was formed informally, and no official notification has been issued, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting a source close to the prime minister.

The body will monitor governance and security issues in the province on a daily basis and report to Sharif, the source said.

Alleging that the provincial government has failed to tackle militancy in the troubled province, bordering Afghanistan, the federal government on Sunday imposed emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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The move brought the provincial government led by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan‘s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to an end.

The action coincided with the PTI holding a protest march led by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, demanding Khan’s release and access to medical treatment for him.

According to the Dawn report, the committee will also maintain close liaison with the new administrative setup in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assist it in discharging its responsibilities, including on security-related matters.

Earlier, Sharif formed an 11-member KP Advisory Council, described as a “cabinet” of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, to run the affairs of the province.

Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel has said the emergency and governor’s rule could extend beyond six months, depending on the security situation in the province.