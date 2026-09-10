Pak star Bilal Abbas Khan says ‘qubool hai’ in viral nikah video

In teh visuals, Bilal Abbas Khan wore an elegant white sherwani with delicate silver detailing and subtle sequin work, while the bride was dressed in a coordinated off-white and silver lehenga

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Pak star Bilal Abbas Khan in a white sherwani during a wedding ceremony, 'qubool hai' moment captured.
Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan's latest visuals (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan has just given his fans a mini heart attack! The actor, who has been away from the spotlight for a while, is suddenly back in the headlines, but this time for visuals that look straight out of a real wedding. From wearing a sherwani to saying “qubool hai” and even signing the nikah nama, Bilal has left fans wondering, did he secretly get married?

Well, before you jump to conclusions, there is a twist!

Did Bilal Abbas Khan get married secretly?

Bilal recently featured in a new collaboration with Republic by Omer Farooq, where he was styled as a groom for a nikah-themed fashion campaign. The shoot was set against the beautiful backdrop of a mosque, with Bilal seen alongside a model dressed as a bride.

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For the campaign, Bilal Abbas Khan wore an elegant white sherwani with delicate silver detailing and subtle sequin work, while the bride was dressed in a coordinated off-white and silver lehenga.

The presence of family members in several pictures made the entire setup look even more like an actual wedding celebration. Bilal’s constant smile and cheerful expressions only added to the confusion, with many fans briefly wondering if the actor had secretly tied the knot.

Fans also took to social media to share hilarious reactions, with one fan joking that even after being married with two children, seeing Bilal dressed as a groom still gave her a “mini heart attack.”

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Actor’s next project

On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan was last seen in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu opposite Hania Aamir this year. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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