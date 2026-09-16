Pakistan asks AHF to move ACT hockey matches from India

Lahore: Refusing to travel to India, citing “sensitive bilateral situation”, Pakistan on Wednesday, September 16, asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue to ensure the team’s “uninterrupted” participation in the tournament.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also an Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) vice-president, rejected the request, saying there won’t be any venue change.

“No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy, they will have to come to India,” Bhola Nath told PTI.

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The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country’s uninterrupted and full participation in the men’s continental tournament, to be held in Punjab’s Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5.

Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan’s all matches, to a neutral venue.

“The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, to ensure a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials,” Wani said in the statement.

He further said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally.

“We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics,” Wani said.

“We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan’s uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament.”

Asked about Pakistan’s possible replacement if they stick to their stand, Bhola Nath said: “We have two teams in Bangladesh and Oman who can take Pakistan’s place.”

The development comes just a few hours after a senior PHF official told PTI that the government has not given clearance for the national team to travel to India, as claimed earlier by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan’s participation in the Asian Champions Trophy along with Bhola Nath, insisting that India’s sports policy allowed Pakistan to take part in multinational sporting events in the country.

Pakistan also withdrew from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup, expressing concerns over the security situation.

India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea are the participating nations in the premier regional event.