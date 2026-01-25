Pakistan, Bangladesh foreign ministers commit to build closer ties

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2026 3:21 pm IST
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, January 25, talked to his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Touhid Hossain and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to build closer ties in various fields, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said the two leaders in a telephonic conversation reviewed Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations, including trade and economic cooperation, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration across multiple sectors.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current regional and international developments and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to advance shared interests and promote regional peace and prosperity, the statement added.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have been working to rebuild their frayed ties after years of tension during former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

Since her ouster in August 2024, there has been an improvement in ties between the two countries, marked by the visits of political and military leaders.

