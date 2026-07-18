Pakistan, Kuwait urge US, Iran to honour peace MoU

Islamabad: Pakistan and Kuwait on Saturday, July 18, urged the US and Iran to uphold the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last month and avoid any steps that could further escalate tensions amid renewed fighting over the Strait of Hormuz.

The appeal came during a telephone conversation between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

The call came as the US and Iran exchanged fresh strikes on Saturday, with attacks targeting military and infrastructure sites as fighting over the Strait of Hormuz intensified.

The two leaders discussed the latest regional developments, with the Kuwaiti foreign minister expressing “serious concerns” over continued attacks on his country’s territory and hoping that all sides would exercise restraint and fully implement the MoU.

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Kuwait was among the countries affected by the latest hostilities, with authorities reporting damage to a desalination plant and an oil facility in Iranian strikes. The attacks forced the temporary closure of Kuwait’s airspace and disrupted flight operations.

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, underscored the urgent need for de-escalation and stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

He further emphasised the need to uphold the ceasefire commitments under the “Islamabad MoU”.

Last month, the US and Iran signed the MoU aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. Pakistan too signed the agreement as a guarantor.

It paved the way for a 60-day negotiation window for technical level talks, which seem to have collapsed with both sides once again attacking one another.