Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th October 2023 6:19 pm IST
Chennai: South Africa's bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's batter Saud Shakeel during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Pakistan, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Chennai: Skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel struck fine fifties before Tabraiz Shamsi snapped up four wickets to help South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 270 in a World Cup match here on Friday.

Opting to bat, Babar made a 65-ball 50, while Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn’t build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets between them

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 270 all out in 46.4 overs (Babar Azam 50, Shakeel scored 52; Tabraiz Shamsi 4/60).

