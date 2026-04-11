Pakistan ministers receive US delegation amid high-stakes ceasefire talks

Islamabad: United States Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, April 11, for talks with Iran. He will be heading the US delegation that includes President Donald Trump‘s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

US Vice President JD Vance disembarks from Air Force Two after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

The US delegation was received by the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The ministry said in a statement that Dar commended the US commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability.

Arrival of the US Delegation for Islamabad Talks pic.twitter.com/Hai19EZm4I — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 11, 2026

Source: Reuters

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, was already in Islamabad. Before departing for Pakistan, Vance warned Iran not to “play” the US.

He expressed hope that the parties would engage constructively and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating efforts toward a lasting, durable resolution of the conflict.

Hours later, Ghalibaf said discussions would only take place if there is an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian assets.

Israel-Lebanon negotiations are likely to begin next week

Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are expected next week in Washington, according to The Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, April 9, said he had approved direct talks, while the Lebanese government has not yet responded. Attacks intensified on Friday, April 10, between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

At least 1,953 people in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli strikes, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. At least 303 people were killed on Wednesday, April 8, alone.

Also Read Iran, US delegations arrive in Islamabad for ceasefire talks

Iran has come in good faith, Ghalibaf says

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, leading the Iranian delegation for peace talks, said the US should accept Iran’s rights if it wants a deal.

He made the remarks late Friday after arriving in Islamabad, on the agreement to end the six-week war.

Although Iran does not trust the United States, it has come to Islamabad in good faith, Ghalibaf told reporters, according to the IRNA agency.

Iran’s negotiators to meet with Pakistan’s premier ahead of talks with US

Tasnim news agency, which is close to the powerful Revolutionary Guard, reported that the Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at noon Saturday.

Iran’s negotiating team, chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, met late Friday with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The meetings come ahead of high-stakes talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, which aim at reaching a permanent end to the war in the Middle East.

Pakistan sets up state-of-art media center for talks

Pakistan’s government has set up a state-of-the-art media center to facilitate Pakistani and foreign journalists covering the talks between the United States and Iran, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

Tarar told reporters the facility at the Jinnah Convention Center offers high-speed internet and a range of free services to support media coverage. Shuttle services have been arranged to transport journalists between the media center and a hotel in the city’s main shopping mall.

Pakistan has announced visa-on-arrival for journalists and official delegations traveling from the United States and Iran for the talks, which have been dubbed the “Islamabad talks.”

Inside the media center, rows of workstations equipped with laptops and charging points allow reporters to file stories. Large screens broadcast major domestic and international television channels. The facility also has designated areas for live stand-ups, press briefings, and interviews.

Hezbollah hits Israeli tank in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah continued its attacks by targeting an Israeli tank in Al-Adisa town in southern Lebanon with a guided missile and a drone, which it said was a “confirmed hit.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military launched two raids on the outskirts of southern Lebanon in the towns of Taybeh and Asshit.