Pakistan PM invites former ally JUI-F chief to join ruling coalition

Sharif, who is heading a coalition government supported by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party and other smaller parties

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th June 2024 2:32 pm IST
Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited his former ally JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to become a part of the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and play a role in resolving the political tensions in the country, according to a media report on Friday.

Sharif, who is heading a coalition government supported by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party and other smaller parties, visited the residence of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief, 70, to enquire about his well-being on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The 72-year-old premier also proposed the formation of a committee to address the prevailing political issues and asked Maulana Rehman to join the ruling coalition.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
https://www.siasat.com/cipher-case-pak-govt-challenges-imran-khan-qureshis-acquittals-in-sc-3044468/#:~:text=acquittals%20in%20SC-,Cipher%20case%3A%20Pak%20govt%20challenges%20Imran%20Khan%2C%20Qureshi%E2%80%99s%20acquittals%20in%20SC,-Khan%20and%20Qureshi

Quoting a source in the PM Office, the newspaper said the JUI-F leader was asked to join the ruling alliance and play a role in a proposed committee to resolve political tension prevailing in the country. However, Maulana Rehman refused to join the government, a JUI-F spokesperson said.

“I don’t think it’s true (that the JUI-F will join the government). Seeking power is not a part of our politics. We already had a better offer before the formation of the present government,” the spokesperson claimed.

Maulana Rehman led an opposition alliance, namely the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of Imran Khan.

The PDM later formed a government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after the ouster of Imran Khan’s government in a vote of no-confidence in April 2022.

The fissures within Pakistan’s ruling coalition government have surfaced in recent days with the PPP, a key ally, accusing the ruling PML-N of sidelining its inputs in the preparation of the annual budget and questioning if the Shehbaz Sharif-led government still values its support.

The PPP expressed its reservations in its parliamentary comm­i­ttee meeting presided over by the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday, ahead of the presentation of the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in Parliament.

The PPP has blamed the PML-N government for not taking any inputs from the party while preparing the annual budget and wondered if it still wanted the ally’s support.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th June 2024 2:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button