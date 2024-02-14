Pakistan Rangers violate ceasefire along border in J&K 

BSF said that the firing stopped at about 6:15 p.m. “We are on high alert,” the BSF said.

14th February 2024
Jammu: Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday said that they gave a befitting response to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers, along the International Border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu.

“On February 14, 2024 at about 5:50 PM Pak Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in R S Pura area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops,” the BSF said.

There has been a series of ceasefire violations at the International border in Jammu in the recent past.

On October 17, 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops in which two BSF personnel received bullet injuries.

On October 26 last year, there was a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

On November 8, 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded by BSF troops.

