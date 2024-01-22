Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hold joint military training

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 22nd January 2024 8:38 am IST
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: A joint military training between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces kicked off in Okara district in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, the Pakistani military said.

At the inauguration of the training in Okara Garrison organised by the Multan Corps of the Pakistan Army, the contingents of both countries displayed remarkable military drill, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said on Sunday in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Through the joint training programme, the troops of the two countries would get the opportunity to refine their skills in classroom sessions and in collective combat skills, it added.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, badges of joint training were affixed to the officers and soldiers of the two sides, according to the ISPR.

